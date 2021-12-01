How are local testing companies preparing for the potential arrival of the omicron variant?

INDIANAPOLIS — So far, Indiana State Health officials say the COVID omicron variant has yet to hit the state. Testing experts believe its arrival may be inevitable, and they expect it to follow a similar path to the delta variant.

“They are seeing omicron cases in the UK, Germany, and Hong Kong. All three of those countries are places people travel quite a bit for business from the US,” detailed Vipin Adhlakha, CEO of Aria Diagnostics, a local private company providing COVID testing. “I would expect to see the same kind of outbreaks with delta which was San Francisco, New York, DC, then spread about the country.”

Aria does test for COVID variants, but they can not differentiate which variant it may be. They have seen data trends that can separate the alpha and delta variants, but have yet to see what that data trends looks like with omicron. Adhlahka says the only way to truly determine if a positive case is a specific variant is if they test the genetic sequencing of the particular COVID case.

“We don’t report it based on the results. We can suggest it’s a variant,” added Adhlahka.

Right now state COVID numbers remain high at a 12% positivity rate over the last week.

“Now we are seeing a lot of breakthrough infections. These are people who were vaccinated earlier on in the year, and may or may not have gotten the booster recently,” detailed Adhlahka.

In recent months, Aria was seeing a spike in pediatric COVID cases, but that has since gone down. What they are seeing now is a rise of flu cases in children who are being tested for COVID.

“The flu vaccine that was developed this year was done kind of in the dark because we didn’t have a lot of history of flu last year,” explained Adhlahka. “What we have been doing for a lot of our pediatric patients is running the entire respiratory pathogen panel which has all the flus, pneumonia, RSV, and COVID just to determine what they might have.”