How to keep your family fit while stuck at home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Kids are home from school and many parents are working from home, so how do you keep your family active?
FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger spoke with online Beachbody coach Kristen Nelson about keeping yourself and your family healthy and active during this time of social distancing.
There are several free online resources being made available, and there is support to get you and your family on a plan that is safe and healthy for you!
Free resources:
- YouTube available, but be mindful that anyone can post on YouTube
- Go Noodle -- gonoodle.com (recess times, quick guided dance, stretching, yoga) - free account
- Beachbody - Free workouts for kids link: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6880106
- Family/individual online workouts & support: Contact/Follow Kristen Nelson, Beachbody Coach -- for more info on a free trial for on demand workouts and developing a plan that’s right for you, email kfit4purpose@gmail.com