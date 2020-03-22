How to keep your family fit while stuck at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Kids are home from school and many parents are working from home, so how do you keep your family active?

FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger spoke with online Beachbody coach Kristen Nelson about keeping yourself and your family healthy and active during this time of social distancing.

There are several free online resources being made available, and there is support to get you and your family on a plan that is safe and healthy for you!

Free resources:

YouTube available, but be mindful that anyone can post on YouTube

Go Noodle -- gonoodle.com (recess times, quick guided dance, stretching, yoga) - free account

Beachbody - Free workouts for kids link: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6880106

Family/individual online workouts & support: Contact/Follow Kristen Nelson, Beachbody Coach -- for more info on a free trial for on demand workouts and developing a plan that’s right for you, email kfit4purpose@gmail.com