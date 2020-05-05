How to stop your glasses from fogging up when you wear a mask

It’s a pesky problem: As soon as you strap on your cloth face mask and head out the door, your glasses fog up.

But there’s a simple fix for that, and it’ll only take a minute or two. All you need is soap and water.

This advice comes from the medical journal Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, courtesy of two doctors. And if their defogging trick can work in the emergency room, it can certainly work in the grocery store.

1. Always wash your hands with soap and water first

Remember, scrub for 20 seconds (two rounds of “Happy Birthday”) before you rinse.

2. Wet your glasses, then lather some soap on the lenses

There’s no time limit for lens scrubbing, so be gentle and thorough.

3. Rinse your glasses under warm water

Don’t leave any soap suds on your lens — if the fog didn’t obstruct your vision, bubbles certainly will. They’re not fun to rinse out of your eyes, either.

4. Gently dry your glasses with a clean towel or lens cloth

Avoid using a towelthat may scratch your delicate lenses.

Enjoy your clear specs, and go on your way!