HSE Schools to move PreK-6 to 100% in-person learning, grades 7-12 to hybrid model

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools says the district will move students in grades PreK-6 to 100% in-person learning and grades 7-12 to a 50-50 hybrid model starting next week.

HSE says the Board of School Trustees voted to accept the changes Wednesday, and they will go into effect on January 19.

A virtual-only option will be offered for students who choose to continue at-home learning through the end of 20-21 school year.

HSE says with this change in learning modes, the district will also begin holding “eLearning Fridays.“

“eLearning Fridays will provide needed time to support individual and small groups of students and provide a more targeted approach to instruction with enrichment and/or remediation for student with specific needs,” Superintendent Dr. Allen Bourff said in a release.

HSE Schools says they continue to track COVID-related absences and positive cases, which can be found on the COVID Data Dashboard.

Click here to view the district’s Operations Plans.