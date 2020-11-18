HSE staff member dies from COVID-19, superintendent says

FISHERS, Ind. – A staff member for Hamilton Southeastern Schools has died from COVID-19.

That’s according to Hamilton Southeastern Superintendent Dr. Allen Bourff, who revealed the information in a tweet Wednesday morning.

According to Bourff, Pam Podany died Tuesday night. Podany was the head cook at Thorpe Creek Elementary School, the district said. She was in her eighth year with HSE.

From the superintendent:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out today to the family of Pam Podany, a Thorpe Creek staff member who died last night from Covid. Condolences also to her school family.”

The district voted Tuesday to move all students to virtual instruction during the current surge in COVID-19 across the state and nation.

The move goes into effect Thursday for Pre-K to 6th grade students and is expected to last until at least Dec. 4. Students in grades 7-12 will continue to be 100% virtual until winter break (Dec. 18).

The district said it doesn’t have enough healthy teachers and is having trouble finding substitutes to replace them.