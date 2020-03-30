IFD: 9 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Fire Department says nine of their firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told FOX59 those firefighters are in quarantine at their respective homes and will not return to work until they have been medically cleared by a doctor.

Reith went on to say that firefighters who may have had close contact with those who tested positive are utilizing the Eli Lilly testing program.

Once test results are in, IFD will take appropriate measures in consultation with public health officials, according to Reith.