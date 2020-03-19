IMPD asking public to submit COVID-19 violations through new email

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has set up a new email address to receive tips from the public regarding violations of coronavirus restrictions.

From IMPD Public Affairs: If residents want to report a suspected violation of the COVID-19 Restrictions in Indianapolis, we are asking them to not call the Mayors Action Center or the non-emergency line but to instead email eocmanager@indy.gov and provide as many updates as possible. Getting this message out helps us to keep our entire community safe. It is imperative that we keep MAC lines and non-emergency lines available for residents to contact city and police services.

IMPD said violations include restrictions outlined in the Mayor Hogsett’s executive order, as well as the Health Department order.

The Marion County Public Health Department’s Order states that bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness facilities are temporarily closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17.

As of March 17, all restaurants are prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers, but can continue to prepare and offer food through carry-out, delivery, or drive-thru.

Food pantries and food banks may continue to work with restaurants and kitchens as necessary for distribution of overflow food items.

The orders also state that gatherings of more than 50 people must be cancelled or postponed, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. This does not apply to schools, universities, or businesses.

