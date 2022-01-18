IMS COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic extended through Feb. 26, new hours announced

INDIANAPOLIS — Some changes are in store for the state health department’s COVID-19 clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indiana Department of Health said the vaccination and testing site will remain open through Feb. 26. The site, located in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., offers the Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the Moderna vaccine. People can also get their booster shots at the location.

The schedule has changed, effective immediately:

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site offers COVID-19 testing. Due to a national shortage of rapid tests, visitors should expect to get a PCR test, with results available in a few days. If rapid tests are available, they’ll be limited to individuals 18 and under as well as symptomatic individuals 50 and over as part of a recent change outlined by the health department.

Organizers said appointments are strongly recommended, although walk-ins will be accepted when capacity allows. Those who’ve already scheduled appointments for Wednesday and Friday nights will be contacted about rescheduling.

Hoosiers can book a vaccination appointment at the site here by searching for ZIP code 46222. To register for a COVID-19 test at IMS, visit this link and search for the 46222 ZIP code.