IMS may be revving up for another COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Roger Penske, owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, says he hopes to hold another mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the speedway sometime in April.

Penske says he wants to help protect as many Hoosiers as possible.

“We think there’s an opportunity to make a big impact here where we could give back to the community with the size of our facility and what we’re able to accomplish just in 3 days we really think we can help this whole area.”

The state held a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at IMS earlier in March during which Governor Eric Holcomb received a shot of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Around 16,500 people were vaccinated during the first four-day clinic at IMS.