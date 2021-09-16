IMS teaming up with health department for 5-week COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic

Patients arrive to receive the the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during the state’s first mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. The state health department said nearly 17,000 people had filled up four days of appointments for the speedway clinic being held Friday through Monday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers will have the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine or test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS and the Indiana State Department of Health are teaming up for a five-week vaccination clinic starting Tuesday. Sept. 21. The site will also offer COVID-19 testing.

The clinics will be held in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Oct. 30.

It’s the latest in a series of vaccination clinics at the historic venue. Together, IMS and ISDH have helped more than 90,000 people get the vaccine.

Pre-registration is available for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. To pre-register for a vaccination, go to www.ourshot.in.gov and search by ZIP code 46222. To pre-register for a COVID-19 test at the site, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the testing link at the top of the page, then search for the IMS site.

There is no cost for the vaccine or test. Those who visit the site can also receive a flu shot, which is available without an appointment.