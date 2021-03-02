IMS to be used as 1 of 3 mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday the introduction of three mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, University of Notre Dame and Ivy Tech Community College have partnered with ISDH to host clinics that will administer the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a statement provided by ISDH, Governor Eric J. Holcomb said, “We are incredibly grateful to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame and Ivy Tech for their willingness to meet this challenge head-on to help save Hoosier lives.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA on Saturday. It has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in clinical trials involving nearly 44,000 participants from all races and ethnicities.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives eligible Hoosiers a safe, effective and convenient way to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kristina Box. “Because it requires just one dose, every shot administered represents a Hoosier who can rest easier, knowing their risk of severe illness from this disease has dropped exponentially.”

The clinics will follow the following schedules:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, March 5 – Sunday, March 7

4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis

Participants are asked to enter through main gate off 16th Street and remain in their cars for the shots.

Ivy Tech Community College

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 12 – Saturday, March 13

8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg

Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.

University of Notre Dame Compton Family Ice Arena

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27

100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame

All of the clinics will require advance registration by scheduling through https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

The announcement comes on the same day the state department opened vaccines to Hoosiers 55 years of age and older.