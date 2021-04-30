IMS vaccine clinic closes out April with Family Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — One of the state’s largest COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics is putting an emphasis on families Friday. State health officials have designated the day as Family Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the track on Family Day. That vaccine is the only one currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

You must have an appointment to participate. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, there are still appointments available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Local health officials say with the new variants, they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among young people.

The worry is those younger Hoosiers could then pass the virus to someone more vulnerable.

“Even if they would get over a COVID infection pretty easily, we’re concerned about other individuals, other members of the family that they might bring the infection back home to,” explained Claire Haughton, health educator and public information officer with the Boone County Health Department.

As for anyone who already received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at IMS, we now know they will receive their second dose in the Speedway’s parking lot across from Gate 2.

Those appointments should be between May 11 and 16.

There are additional clinics planned for the Speedway for next month.