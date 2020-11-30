IN Focus: Former health commissioner discusses fight against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Former state health commissioner Dr. Judith Monroe appeared on this past week’s edition of IN Focus, discussing the plight state governments face as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Now the head of the CDC Foundation, the former health commissioner says Indiana is doing a lot of things well, but may still need to take more aggressive measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“It really does depend on how the numbers go,” said Dr. Monroe. “I know in Indiana, the hospitals are pretty overwhelmed right now.”

Monroe served as health commissioner under former Gov. Mitch Daniels, and said she was concerned about the backlash health commissioners have faced in various states for imposing health and safety restrictions.

“They have all become household names in each of their states, but there’s been backlash, and they’re really just trying to be public servants and get the message out. What they care about it saving lives and keeping people healthy.”