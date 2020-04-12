IN Focus: Panelists discuss coronavirus response, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – How are Indiana political insiders reacting to the latest developments on the coronavirus?

And what are the ramifications in an election year, politically and logistically, as states scramble to prepare to make this year’s elections safe and fair?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Adam Wren, Alexandra Hudson, Lara Beck and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the government’s response to COVID-19 and the latest news from the campaign trail.

