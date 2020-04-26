IN Focus: Panelists discuss economic, electoral impact of coronavirus crisis

INDIANAPOLIS – What are local experts saying about the economic and electoral impact of the coronavirus crisis?

And how are state and federal officials handling the growing debate over re-opening parts of our economy?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Elise Shrock, Peter Dunn, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Bill Moreau discuss this week’s top stories, including the government’s response to COVID-19 and the economic and electoral impact here in Indiana.

In the video above, our panelists also discuss more of this week’s top stories including:

New research showing the devastating economic impact for the city’s tourism and hospitality industry, and the economic impact of the latest Congressional relief package.

The fallout from the President’s comments (which he suggested were made sarcastically) about disinfectant – comments that have been rejected by medical experts and other officials.

New polling from IndyPolitics.org showing strong approval for state and local governments, while Hoosiers were split evenly on the federal government’s response.

The latest rules established for the June primary, and what voters need to know about the absentee voting process.

