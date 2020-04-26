IN Focus: Panelists discuss economic, electoral impact of coronavirus crisis

INDIANAPOLIS – What are local experts saying about the economic and electoral impact of the coronavirus crisis?
And how are state and federal officials handling the growing debate over re-opening parts of our economy?
On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Elise Shrock, Peter Dunn, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Bill Moreau discuss this week’s top stories, including the government’s response to COVID-19 and the economic and electoral impact here in Indiana.
In the video above, our panelists also discuss more of this week’s top stories including:
- New research showing the devastating economic impact for the city’s tourism and hospitality industry, and the economic impact of the latest Congressional relief package.
- The fallout from the President’s comments (which he suggested were made sarcastically) about disinfectant – comments that have been rejected by medical experts and other officials.
- New polling from IndyPolitics.org showing strong approval for state and local governments, while Hoosiers were split evenly on the federal government’s response.
- The latest rules established for the June primary, and what voters need to know about the absentee voting process.
