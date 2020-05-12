In-store shopping available at some Indiana Best Buy stores, by appointment only

While Best Buy stores have been open for curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic, several Indiana stores will let shoppers back in—by appointment only.

The retailer said a select number of stores across the country are implementing the service. Here are the Indiana locations participating:

Avon

Bloomington

Castleton

Columbus

Greenwood

Kokomo

Muncie

Noblesville

Richmond

Washington Square

West Carmel

Westfield

Shoppers will be able to have one-on-one consultations with Best Buy employees or Geek Squad members to help them with their shopping. Here’s how it will work:

Create an appointment: Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat.

Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat. Confirmation and pre-call: Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures and get more information about their shopping needs.

Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures and get more information about their shopping needs. Entering the store: When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves.

When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves. Shopping: The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment.

The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment. Completing the Sale: When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use.

When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use. Leaving the store: When the purchase is finished, an employee will escort the customer out of the store.

Other changes stores have made include the aforementioned curbside pickup, along with enhanced protective measures such as mandatory protective gear for employees (masks, gloves), self-health checks for employees, increased disinfecting of surfaces, and social distancing guidelines outlined by signage.