Indian Creek High School football coach tests positive for COVID-19

TRAFALGAR — A member of Indian Creek High School football’s coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed Tuesday.

The coach, who has not been identified, showed symptoms of the virus Thursday and tested positive on Monday. That coach was at workouts on Wednesday before team activities were canceled Thursday and Friday, according to school athletic director Derek Perry.

Perry said workouts resumed Monday, on-field practice took place Tuesday and team activities will continue moving forward.

While players and their parents were notified of the coach’s positive test Monday night, no team member will be required to be tested for COVID-19, the athletic director said.

That decision was made following consultation with the Johnson County Health Department, who determined team activities were conducted outdoors with proper social distancing, and the coach had not made physical contact with members of the team, AD Perry confirmed.

Perry said that positive tests are going to happen, and it’s important to be prepared for them.