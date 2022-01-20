Indiana again nears record hospitalizations, reports 137 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is approaching a record level of hospitalizations as the omicron surge continues across the state.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,506 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 137 additional deaths and 16,539 new cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30.1% with a rate of 44.3% positive for unique individuals. The omicron variant is now dominant in Indiana, according to state data, accounting for 74.3% of samples tested. Delta, which had previously been the dominant strain in the state, was found in 25.3% of samples tested.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,395 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,711,913 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,618,086 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

The COVID-19 transmission map from October 7, 2020, through January 19, 2022

The County Metric map shows all 92 Indiana counties in Red, with zero in the Orange, Yellow or Blue categories. This marks the first time all 92 counties have been in the Red category since the health department started releasing its weekly map.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,506,866 total positive cases and 19,898 total deaths. There are also 739 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,506 total COVID-19 patients: 3,154 confirmed and 352 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 10.4% of ICU beds and 65.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.