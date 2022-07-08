INDIANAPOLIS – Health experts say COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Indiana, with another surge likely.

Brian Dixon, director of public health and informatics with the Regenstrief Institute, said that surge could happen soon.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting about 1,400 new case each day, although deaths and hospitalizations remain relatively low statewide.

According to Dixon, COVID-19 cases would typically pick up in the fall. However, another subvariant (BA.5), could change the timeline.

“We’re expecting to see a pickup this coming fall, because we’ve seen that for the last couple of years. But this new variant, subvariant, called BA.5, is highly transmissible. So, we may see that surge come early. We could see it at the end of July or the beginning of August as opposed to seeing it further down the road in September and October like we have in years past.”

According to state data, Indiana’s vaccination rate is about 60%, below the national average.

Dixon said it’s likely Hoosiers will need a booster dose later in the year. He urged people to get tested if they’re experiencing any symptoms, including fatigue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has most of Indiana in its green or yellow categories denoting low or medium spread of COVID-19 as of July 7.

Image via CDC

Ten Indiana counties are experiencing high levels of spread. They’re located primarily in the south and southwestern parts of the state:

Clark

Crawford

Floyd

Harrison

Gibson

Greene

Knox

Vanderburgh

Warrick

Washington