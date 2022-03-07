INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dropped below 600.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 4.1%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.8% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.2% of samples.

The agency said 2,887 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, the state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses and said 3,688,552 individuals are fully vaccinated.

How the state’s COVID-19 map has changed from October 7, 2020 through March 2, 2022

The County Metric map shows zero Indiana counties in Red, with 5 in Orange, 65 in Yellow and 22 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 590 total COVID-19 patients: 444 confirmed and 146 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

Indiana has reported 22,118 deaths and 1,685,176 cases since the start of the pandemic. There are also 899 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The department said 23.9% of ICU beds and 83.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.