Indiana Department of Correction suspends visitation at certain facilities due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Correction has announced that they have indefinitely suspended visitation to certain prison facilities in response to the spread of COVID-19.

IDOC says the suspension is precautionary, and there are no known cases of COVID-19 among staff or offenders housed at their facilities.

Visitations are suspended at the following facilities due to their proximity to an urban area or location where a member of the public was identified as being infected by COVID-19:

Heritage Trail Correctional Facility – Hendricks County

Indiana State Prison – LaPorte County

Indiana Women’s Prison – Marion County

LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Facility – LaPorte County

Plainfield Correctional Facility - Hendricks County

Reception Diagnostic Center - Hendricks County

Westville Correctional Facility - LaPorte County

“I know how important visitations are to offenders and to their family and friends, but the overriding concern is to limit the opportunity of COVID-19 being introduced into our facilities,” commented IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter. “I’ve directed my staff to assess the need for continued visitation restrictions on a daily basis, and when responsible to do so, restrictions will be lifted, or if necessary, expanded to other facilities to protect staff and offenders.”

Before visiting an IDOC facility, friends and family members can check to see if restrictions are in place by visiting the IDOC website and searching "Find A Facility" to locate specific prison facilities.

