Indiana doctor: More younger patients hospitalized for COVID-19

The latest numbers from the Indiana Department of Health show more than 1,800 people in the state are in the hospital for COVID-19.

According to health experts at Franciscan Health, 98 percent of people hospitalized for COVID have not been vaccinated.

Doctors add there are usually also underlying health conditions for those patients.

They say the biggest difference from previous waves and this recent surge in COVID hospitalizations is the fact that more young people are being admitted.

“The fact that our younger populations are choosing not to be vaccinated is certainly leading to them representing a higher portion of those that are seriously ill and dying,” said Dr. Christopher Doehring, Franciscan Health’s vice president of medical affairs.

The recent increase in hospitalizations is also being linked to the delta variant, a newer strain of COVID-19. According to the state health department, 97 percent of samples tested in the last month have come back positive for the delta variant.



