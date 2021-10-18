Indiana eclipses 1 million total positive COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic, health department says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health revealed Monday that the state has pushed past 1 million total positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The department also reported 701 additional positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 1 additional COVID-19 death.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.8% with a rate of 17.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard information represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 8,928 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,303,693 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,337,984 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The County Metric map shows 69 in Orange, 15 in Yellow and 8 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the health department has reported 1,000,163 total positive cases and 15,771 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 538 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,576 total COVID-19 patients: 1,373 confirmed and 203 under investigation.

The department says 27.8% of ICU beds and 69.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.