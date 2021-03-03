Indiana educators respond to Biden’s push to vaccinate teachers by end of March

INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden is directing an effort to get all teachers vaccinated by the end of March.

As of Wednesday morning, Indiana is one of only about a dozen states where teachers are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden says to make teacher vaccines possible in Indiana and all other states, the federal government will partner with pharmacies to make sure educators and child care providers get their first dose of vaccine this month.

However, the president warned while vaccines will be available, there will still likely be delays.

“Not every educator will be able to get their appointment in the first week. But our goal is to do everything we can to help every educator receive a shot this month.”

The Indiana State Teachers Association released a statement on Biden’s push to vaccinate educators.

“ISTA has long advocated that our public schools are an essential service to the state of Indiana and that educators should be prioritized in the state’s vaccine plan. Our national affiliate, the National Education Association (NEA), has also been a strong voice on this issue with the Biden administration. This directive from President Biden is a result of our members’ tireless advocacy for their profession and for their students. For months, teachers have put their lives at risk to ensure Hoosier children receive a quality education during the pandemic. We are relieved that with the president’s leadership, our members can see a light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to working with state officials to efficiently vaccinate educators across Indiana this month.” ISTA President Keith Gambill

According to Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccine sign up website, teachers are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

All surrounding states like Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Illinois have already begun the vaccination process for their educators.

Governor Eric Holcomb and state health leaders have said the state will continue prioritizing shots for those at the biggest risk of death and hospitalization until the state receives more vaccine doses. Indiana is getting nearly 54,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine for emergency use.

Holcomb will provide an update on the state’s response to the pandemic Wednesday afternoon at 2:30.