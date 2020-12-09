Indiana expects 55,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

INDIANAPOLIS – As soon as next week, Indiana is expecting more than 55,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine but more is coming.

By the end of next week, 50 Indiana hospitals will distribute the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis will be one of the first.

“We’re ready to go,” said IU Health Director of Infection Prevention Kristen Kelley. “So, as soon as that vaccine hits the door, we will begin administering it, so it’s exciting news.”

IU Health now has an education campaign for those who will be the first to get the vaccine, including hospital workers and those in long-term care facilities.

“What the vaccine is, how it works, how this MRNA technology works and even really discuss the history of vaccines,” said Kelley.

Indiana is expecting to get more than 55,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week.

“I’d like to have a lot more,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “But, I understand we’re dealing with a set volume, or a set approved production, and that’s going to be shipped out all over the country.”

Holcomb emphasized more shipments are expected in the following weeks. We would need more than 400,000 doses just to vaccinate Indiana’s healthcare population.

Though the pace for this vaccine is historic, it’s not the first mass vaccination campaign.

“President Kennedy did sign into order another mass vaccination campaign related to Polio,” said Kelley. “I’m not having to deal with the debilitating effects of Polio or Small Pox today because there was a great vaccine available to me.”

That’s the goal for this COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do want the public to know that those in the healthcare are really reading this, reviewing this, and we are really encouraged by the safety and efficacy data that this vaccine is showing,” said Kelley.

Indiana leaders are asking for your patience. It’s unknown when the general public will get vaccinated, but the state said it hopes everyone will have the opportunity by next summer.