Indiana lawmakers discuss fight against COVID-19, potential for further relief legislation

INDIANAPOLIS – Just days after the President signed a $2 trillion relief package into law to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus, there’s already talk in Washington about the possibility of further legislation, even as Congress remains back home on an extended recess.

President Trump said this week that he’d prefer to see that come in the form of an infrastructure bill, while Democrats say they’d also like to see additional measures that weren’t included in the previous package, including a further expansion of paid medical leave.

In an online interview Wednesday, we asked Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) if he’d be open to supporting further relief legislation.

“I really do believe we need to let those three aid packages play out, then we can go back after that and see what needs to be done,” said Banks.

“There are several other phases we will look at as time goes by,” said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) in an interview with Washington correspondent Trevor Shirley over the weekend.

We also spoke this week with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) about the need to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This is unknown territory,” said Braun. “We’ve had other viruses recently that we have contended with but nothing quite like this.”

“We need to ensure everyone understands how important it is to social distance right now, how important it is that we reduce the transmission of this virus,” said Hollingsworth.

