Indiana National Guard announces flyovers in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis this week to support front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Look to the skies, Hoosiers!

The National Guard is planning a pair of flyovers in Indiana this week. Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, adjutant general for the Indiana National Guard, said the flyovers will take place in Fort Wayne on Tuesday and Indianapolis on Thursday.

These are part of pre-planned and scheduled training missions, Lyles said. They’re intended to recognize the dedication of front-line responders as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The 122nd Fighter Wing will support a flyover in Fort Wayne on Tuesday between 11:10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. The Indianapolis flight is scheduled between 10:45 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. on Thursday. Lyles said times are approximate.

The flyovers should be visible to anyone within three miles of the flight path, Lyles said.

Here are the flight paths:

Fort Wayne Flyby – 28 April 2020 – 4 Ship of A-10s

Lutheran Hospital (7950 W Jefferson St) at 11:10

Downtown at 11:11

VA and Parkview (2200 Randallia Dr: downtown) at 11:11

DuPont and Parkview (2520 E DuPont Rd: North) at 11:13

Fly back over Downtown at 11:15

Indy Flyby – 30 April 2020 – 4 Ship of A-10s

Johnson Armory at 1045

Community Hospital (1500 N Ritter Ave) at 10:49

St Vincent Hospital (13500 US Hwy 31 N: Carmel) at 10:51

VA (1481 W 10th St) and IU Hospital (550 University Blvd) at 10:53

Lawrence Armory at 10:55

Muncie IU Hospital (2401 W University Ave: Muncie) at 11:02