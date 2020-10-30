Indiana National Guard to deploy to state’s long-term care facilities starting next week

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 1,300 Indiana National Guardsmen will deploy to long-term care facilities around the state starting next week.

On Nov. 2, the Guard will mobilize teams to 133 of the state’s hardest-hit facilities at the direction of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The National Guard will eventually provide support to the state’s 534 long-term care facilities over the next three weeks. The operation involves 1,350 Guardsmen.

Troops will assist with testing and reporting test results for coronavirus cases. They’ll also provide health screenings for employees and make sure infection control practices are being followed.

Hoosiers in long-term care facilities are among the state’s most vulnerable residents. Approximately 58% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in such facilities, where residents are often at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

According to the National Guard, troops will receive training from Probari, a company working with the Indiana State Department of Health to teach front-line workers about infection control.

Guardsmen will be tested for COVID-19 before deployment, with testing and health monitoring continuing regularly. The state health department will provide them with scrubs and personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, goggles and gowns.