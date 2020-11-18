Indiana officials to provide update on state’s coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will provide their weekly update on the impact of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. We’ll provide a livestream in this story.

Gov. Holcomb will join the event by phone as he remains in quarantine. He and the first lady are isolating after several members of the governor’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19. He’s expected to get tested this week.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and ISDH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver will lead the press conference.

We’ll also hear from the following guests:

Eric D. Fish, MD, MBA, CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour

Sarah Paturalski, RN, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Memorial Hospital in South Bend

Mark Luetkemeyer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals in Indianapolis

Last week, the governor announced new restrictions for Indiana counties based on the state’s color-coded map.

The governor said he doesn’t want businesses to have to shut down again, and these efforts will help prevent further restrictions as the number of hospitalized patients remains at all-time-high levels.