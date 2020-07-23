Indiana publishes facility-level COVID-19 data for long-term care centers

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time, the state is publishing facility-level COVID-19 data for its long-term care centers, something advocates, families, lawmakers and FOX59 have been requesting for months.

Starting in April, state officials refused to release COVID-19 data for each long-term care facility. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said this is a personal thing between the facilities, residents and their families when FOX59 asked her why the state will not release the names.

Governor Eric Holcomb also said he was not going to direct Dr. Box to release the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, even though several other states were already releasing this information.

Up until an announcement in early July, Indiana had decided to only publish aggregate totals for cases and deaths in these facilities.

It’s no secret COVID-19 hit Indiana’s long-term care centers hard. On Wednesday, Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for Indiana FSSA, said 1,390 residents have died of COVID-19. That made up 53% of the state’s total deaths.

Of the more than 750 facilities the state asked to submit data, nearly 627 have done so.

“As of Friday, 130 facilities have not yet submitted their data. This is not to say they have not submitted their data to the state. Rather, this means they have not yet submitted this historical data in the new data format that we require for our dashboard,” said Dr. Rusyniak. “We are calling all of these facilities and will trouble shoot and work with them to overcome the problems that may have prevented them from getting the data submitted.”

This historical data shows the number of cases and deaths at long-term care centers from March 1 to July 14. More than 25% said there were no cases to report, and nearly 60% of centers are reporting zero deaths.

FOX59 found some of the reported numbers do not add up. State numbers show Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported 100 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and zero residents died. However, the facility’s website showed 18 residents have died as of Wednesday.

Sometimes the numbers are higher on the state’s list. 35 resident deaths are listed for Greenwood Meadows. It’s website showed 32 on Wednesday.

These two facilities are run by American Senior Communities. The company began publishing this COVID-19 data in April. A spokesperson said they are reviewing the data recently reported by ISDH and the data on their facility websites is the most up-to-date and accurate information.

According to the state’s list, 12 staff members have died of COVID-19. To protect their privacy, Indiana does not plan to identify where those staff members worked.

Indiana will provide an update to this historical file each Monday until a dashboard is available. The state hopes to release the dashboard within three weeks.