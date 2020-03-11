Indiana reaches 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus—including 4 new cases in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – There are now a total of ten confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, including four new cases in central Indiana.

The four newest cases are in Johnson County (three cases) and Howard County (one case).

Those cases were announced Wednesday morning.

We do not have any information about the newest cases at this time.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases at this time: three cases in Johnson County, two cases in Hendricks County, and one case each in Adams, Boone, Howard, Marion, and Noble Counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website.