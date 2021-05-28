Indiana reports 13 additional COVID-19 deaths, 15K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 15,836 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,633,546 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,492,305 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 571 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 13 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 742,353 total positive cases and 13,167 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 24, the ISDH County Metric map shows 59 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 767 total COVID-19 patients: 533 confirmed and 234 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.4% of ICU beds and 77.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also available on the following schedule:

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Tuesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Civil Rights Heritage Center

1040 W Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.