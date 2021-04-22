Indiana reports 31K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 4 new COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 31,259 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

To date, 2,233,214 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,653,798 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,250 more positive coronavirus cases and announced four additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 711,787 total positive cases and 12,844 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 408 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 848 total COVID-19 patients: 649 confirmed and 199 under investigation.

