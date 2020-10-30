Indiana reports 3,205 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,205 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 175,893.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 15 and October 29 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH noted “A new lab onboarding to electronic reporting resulted in a large load of negative labs adding 366 tested individuals and 2,791 tests administered to today’s counts.”

ISDH also announced 26 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,050. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from March 15 through October 28.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 14.6%, with a cumulative rate of 10.4% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.6%, with a cumulative rate of 5.9% positive.

According to the data, 41,181 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,863,919.

ISDH says 28.8% of ICU beds and 78% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 27,107 cases and 796 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 236 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.