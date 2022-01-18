Indiana reports 3,460 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, along with 77 additional deaths and 12,126 new cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 77 additional deaths and 12,126 new cases in its Tuesday update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 30% with a rate of 43.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant is responsible for 56.1% of the samples tested, while omicron, a more contagious strain that’s becoming dominant, accounted for 43.7% of samples tested, according to state data.

Omicron is likely responsible for a larger percentage of current cases, as the state’s reporting of variant data tends to lag by a week or two.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 1,940 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,705,468 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,611,825 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Image via Indiana Dept. of Health

The County Metric map shows 81 in Red, 11 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,474,289 total positive cases and 19,643 total deaths. There are also 742 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,460 total COVID-19 patients: 3,134 confirmed and 326 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 10.9% of ICU beds and 65.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.