Indiana reports 440 new coronavirus cases, 49 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 deaths since Tuesday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 436 deaths.

The agency reported an additional 440 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 8,955.

Marion County has a total of 3,204 cases and 155 deaths – the most in the state.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Hamilton (15), Hendricks (11), Johnson (18), Lake (55) and St. Joseph (40). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 48,396 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.