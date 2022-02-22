INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 51 additional COVID-19 deaths and 933 new cases as hospitalizations jumped above 1,100 after dipping below the threshold in Monday’s update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.9% with a rate of 16.5% positive for unique individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.2% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.8% of samples.

The agency said 1,030 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,753,898 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,679,079 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

Image via the Indiana Department of Health

Indiana’s COVID-19 transmission map from Feb. 9 (left) and Feb. 16 (right)

How the state’s map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Feb. 16, 2022

The County Metric map shows 52 Indiana counties in Red, with 36 in Orange, 4 in Yellow and zero in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,107 total COVID-19 patients: 913 confirmed and 194 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 22.5% of ICU beds and 79.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,677,710 total positive cases and 21,755 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 874 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.