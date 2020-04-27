Indiana reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to nearly 16,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 963 new positive coronavirus cases since Sunday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 15,961.

ISDH reported an additional 31 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 844.

Marion County reported their totals as 4,926 cases and 267 deaths – the most in the state.

Cass County had the most new cases, at 439. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (49), Bartholomew (26), Clark (50), Fulton (10), Hamilton (16), Howard (35), Lake (53), Marion (133), Miami (28), St. Joseph (11) and Tippecanoe (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 84,476 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 18.9% positive.

ISDH is reporting another 88 probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For more complete statistics, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

