Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Indiana reports nearly 42K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 11 additional COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 41,920 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

To date, 2,331,069 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,840,696 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,406 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 718,948 total positive cases and 12,913 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 411 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 26, the ISDH County Metric map shows 52 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 890 total COVID-19 patients: 673 confirmed and 217 under investigation.

ISDH says 28.4% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments are available at two mass vaccination sites this week. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is offering both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through Friday.

Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups are accepted. On Friday, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

To find other vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News