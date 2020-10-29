Indiana reports single-day record of 3,649 new coronavirus cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,649 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 172,730.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 24 and October 28 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard. The newly-reported cases amount to a new single-day reporting record.

ISDH noted “a historic load of negative labs resulted in the addition of 148 historical tested individuals and 1,351 historical tests administered to today’s counts.”

ISDH also announced 33 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,024. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from March 15 through October 27.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 14%, with a cumulative rate of 10.3% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.3%, with a cumulative rate of 5.9% positive.

According to the data, 39,180 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,822,852.

ISDH says 26.8% of ICU beds and 78.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 26,807 cases and 796 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 236 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.