Indiana schools prepare for surge of kindergarteners this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools are bracing for a surge of kindergarteners as enrollment rebounds with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

As school districts await the arrival of students who chose not to enroll last year, administrators are already hiring additional teachers.

Educators say supporting students where they are and making sure they feel safe is a top priority.

“We’re preparing classrooms, getting them ready for social interaction with one another,” said Terri Alexander Matthews, principal at Chapelwood Elementary School. “Making sure we have materials and things to ensure they have a successful start to kindergarten is important.”

Principal Matthews says supporting teachers as they head back into the classroom is crucial to ensuring a safe and successful school year.