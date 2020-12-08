Indiana schools see increase in COVID-19 cases

More school districts in Indiana are moving to online only learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Starting Wednesday, Monroe County Schools will make the switch. In Marion County, the health department ordered schools to make the switch starting by Thanksgiving and at least until a mid-January.

Each week on Mondays the State Department of Health updates its dashboard of COVID-19 cases in schools. As of Monday, Dec. 7, there were nearly 3,500 new cases and more than 20,000 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of school.

CLICK HERE for a breakdown of cases by school district.

The majority of these new cases happened last week, but some are from earlier in the month, according to the dashboard update. This week’s case numbers were an increase following a decline in newly reported cases last week.

It’s unclear what was behind the drop, but it could have been because some schools moved back to online learning. Schools do not have to report cases of students who are doing online-only learning.

Also, schools are not required to report their numbers for the state dashboard. There are still nearly 350 schools across the Hoosier State that have yet to report their COVID-19 cases.

There are also just under 200 schools with no reported cases.