Indiana State Department of Health opens more drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday it will host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics from Monday through Wednesday in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties.

ISDH says the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day or until testing supplies run out.

Testing is open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers, according to ISDH. Testing also is available to “symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers , as well as to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes,” ISDH said in a press release.

The testing is limited to one person per vehicle, and all individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.

The locations are:

St. Timothy Church

1600 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404





Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne – Coliseum Campus

3800 N. Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805





Decatur County Fairgrounds

545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W, Greensburg, IN 47240





Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg

8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Indiana State Department of Health initially announced it will host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics from Monday through Friday. They since issued a correction stating that the testing clinics would be available Monday through Wednesday.