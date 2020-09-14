Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

Chief Justice Rush tested positive on Sept. 13 after a family member tested positive.

After getting the confirmation about her family member testing positive, Rush began self-isolating and working remotely. She will continue to do so until she’s cleared to return.

She’s not been in the Indiana Statehouse since Sept. 1.

The offices of the Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk’s office will remain open with adjustments in place to prevent the spread of the virus. The Judicial Branch has a COVID-19 website dedicated to providing information on the operations of trial and appellate courts.