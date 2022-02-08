Indiana surpasses 21,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 95 additional deaths and 3,092 new positive cases as the state surpassed 21,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to new numbers from the state’s dashboard, Indiana has reported 21,079 deaths. There are also 832 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

Indiana has reported 1,655,125 total positive cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 21.9% with a rate of 35.3% positive for unique individuals.

The omicron variant is dominant in Indiana, according to state data, accounting for 85.5% of samples tested. Delta, which had previously been the dominant strain in the state, was found in 7.1% of samples tested.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 2,114 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,741,659 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,657,218 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

The County Metric map shows all 92 Indiana counties in Red, with zero in the Orange, Yellow or Blue categories.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,234 total COVID-19 patients: 1,964 confirmed and 270 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 19.3% of ICU beds and 76.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.