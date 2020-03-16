Indiana to close bars, restaurants for in-person dining in response to coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana will become the latest state to close bars and restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close for in-person dining. Delivery and takeout services are still allowed through the end of March, according to the governor's office.

The governor will provide more details during a 2:30 p.m. briefing.

Other guidance from the governor:

The state will follow guidelines from the CDC, which recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people.

Currently, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and plan to close. The state is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps.

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent procedures, a move intended to prevent those procedures from tying up the health care system.

The state raised its Emergency Operations Center to Level 1 status.

State employees have been asked to work from home when possible and hold virtual meetings. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 people or less. Virtual meetings are encouraged.

State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions should work from home.

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites will close to the public beginning Tuesday. The Visitors Center at White River State Park will also close.

Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, will remain open. Restaurants can offer takeout and delivery meals.

The Department of Work Force Development suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. The agency will request flexibility to expand eligibility for claimants and ease the burden on employers.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will postpone the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, scheduled for April 26-28.

Communities are encouraged to work together to find child care options and delivery services of meals and other necessities for seniors.

Blood supplies are also low, according to the governor's office. Hoosiers who can donate are encouraged to do so.