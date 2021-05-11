Indiana to reinstate ‘weekly work search’ requirement for unemployment benefits

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb participates in the Indiana Gubernatorial debate with Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS—Governor Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday which requires Indiana residents requesting unemployment benefits to be actively seeking full-time work.

Beginning June 1, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) will again require a weekly work search report from Hoosiers applying for unemployment benefits.

Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government previously authorized states to waive work search requirements during the height of the pandemic.

DWD said it will notify those affected about these changes to allow for preparation time. For more information on the state’s work search program, click here.

Click here to read the full executive order.