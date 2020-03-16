Indianapolis bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters set to close by 8 a.m. Tuesday in coronavirus response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues are set to close by Tuesday morning, according to Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Hogsett issued an executive order declaring a local disaster emergency in Marion County. He also activated a watch-level travel advisory, which means only essential travel—such as to and from work, emergencies, or travel to purchase groceries and pick-up prescriptions or food—is recommended.

In addition, Hogsett prohibited gatherings of 50 people or more and closed bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, gyms and entertainment venues effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Bars and restaurants that do serve food will be prohibited from serving dine-in customers but can offer food via carryout, delivery and drive-thru.

Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings and explore ways to “practice their respective faiths whole observing social-distancing practices.”

The Marion County Public Health Department’s Order states that the following establishments will be temporarily closed to the public as soon as possible but no later than 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17:

Bars and nightclubs that do not serve food;

Movie theaters and entertainment venues;

Gyms and fitness facilities.

The following restrictions will also apply, and should be implemented as soon as possible but no later than 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17:

All restaurants will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers but may continue to prepare and offer food via carry-out, delivery, or drive-thru. Additionally, food pantries/food banks may continue to work with restaurants and kitchens as necessary for distribution of overflow food items.

Gatherings of more than 50 people must be cancelled or postponed, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. This does not apply to schools, universities, or businesses.

Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social-distancing practices.

Residents should adhere to the watch-level local travel advisory, minimizing travel except to and from work, in emergency situations, or to purchase groceries and pick-up prescriptions or food.

The following establishments will continue to operate as usual:

Grocery stores will remain open;

And cafeterias within hospitals, nursing homes, and similar healthcare facilities will continue operations.