Indianapolis bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters set to close by 8 a.m. Tuesday in coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marion County restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues are set to close by Tuesday morning, according to Mayor Joe Hogsett.
Hogsett issued an executive order declaring a local disaster emergency in Marion County. He also activated a watch-level travel advisory, which means only essential travel—such as to and from work, emergencies, or travel to purchase groceries and pick-up prescriptions or food—is recommended.
In addition, Hogsett prohibited gatherings of 50 people or more and closed bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, gyms and entertainment venues effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Bars and restaurants that do serve food will be prohibited from serving dine-in customers but can offer food via carryout, delivery and drive-thru.
Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings and explore ways to “practice their respective faiths whole observing social-distancing practices.”
The Marion County Public Health Department’s Order states that the following establishments will be temporarily closed to the public as soon as possible but no later than 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17:
- Bars and nightclubs that do not serve food;
- Movie theaters and entertainment venues;
- Gyms and fitness facilities.
The following restrictions will also apply, and should be implemented as soon as possible but no later than 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17:
- All restaurants will be prohibited from serving food to dine-in customers but may continue to prepare and offer food via carry-out, delivery, or drive-thru. Additionally, food pantries/food banks may continue to work with restaurants and kitchens as necessary for distribution of overflow food items.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people must be cancelled or postponed, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. This does not apply to schools, universities, or businesses.
- Houses of worship are urged to limit large gatherings on their premises and to explore and implement ways to practice their respective faiths while observing social-distancing practices.
- Residents should adhere to the watch-level local travel advisory, minimizing travel except to and from work, in emergency situations, or to purchase groceries and pick-up prescriptions or food.
The following establishments will continue to operate as usual:
- Grocery stores will remain open;
- And cafeterias within hospitals, nursing homes, and similar healthcare facilities will continue operations.