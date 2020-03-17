Indianapolis creates special parking spots for carryout food pickups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works (DPW) announced new parking spaces meant to help people pick up take-out food orders more quickly.

Indianapolis restaurants and bars that serve food are prohibited from serving dine-in customers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but can offer food via carryout, delivery and drive-thru.

The City will designate up to two parking meter spaces in front of any local restaurant that requests "Carryout Parking Only" signage.





“As a community, we are implementing measures that prioritize the health of our residents,” said Hogsett. “We can’t forget the businesses and employees that are impacted by these restrictions, including restaurants across Indianapolis. This program is just a start – and we have much more to do to help those affected by these restrictions. But it is my hope that this initiative will not only make it easier for residents to stop into a local establishment to pick up lunch or dinner but save them a few dollars that can be spent helping those working in the service industry.”

Restaurant owners who would like to request this signage should email their business name, owner name, contact information, parking zone, and restaurant location to carryoutparking@indy.gov.

The signs will be placed as soon as possible.