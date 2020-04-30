Indianapolis’ extension of stay-at-home order would keep malls closed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine would extend her stay-at-home order for Indianapolis residents until May 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor also said that Indianapolis-based Simon Properties would not be allowed to reopen malls it owns and operates in its hometown this weekend as announced Thursday.

Simon Property Group announced it was opening 49 malls in ten states beginning Friday morning, including three in Marion County: Castleton Square, the Fashion Mall at Keystone and Circle Centre Mall.

There are ten Simon Malls in Indiana.

Caine said she is “concerned” that opening the malls prematurely would “undo the good work” that local health and medical authorities have done to stem the coronavirus outbreak in Indianapolis.

Marion County leads the state of Indiana with nearly 5,300 positive COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths.

Caine cited the density of the state’s largest city as one factor in attempting to control the pandemic by reducing crowd sizes and prohibiting the opening of mass gathering places.

Hogsett said he had received no advance word from Simon regarding the reopening of its properties before hearing the issue addressed during a reporter’s question during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s briefing this week.

Members of the mayor’s executive staff will discuss Caine’s prohibition on opening during a conference call this afternoon.

We have reached out to Simon Properties for comment.

Greenwood Park Mall was also on Simon’s list for a Saturday reopening.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers told FOX59 that Simon officials informed him Tuesday of their plans and were receptive to his suggestions to further tighten opening and sanitation practices.

Myers said that Johnson County and Greenwood have no authority to restrict private entities in conducting business during the pandemic and he expects the mall to open as announced.

Greenwood public places such as parks will remain closed at least until May 18 and city-sponsored events, such as the Freedom Festival, summer concerts or opening of the public pool, have been postponed until July 4 or cancelled.

Myers said he would await guidance from Holcomb’s expected announcement Friday afternoon on continuation of the state’s stay-at-home order before reconsidering Greenwood’s plans.